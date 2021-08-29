BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Amanda Markowitz is said to have died Friday morning.
Filed Under:Lawrence County, Lawrence County Jail, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — A memorial is growing outside of the Lawrence County Jail this morning for long-time corrections officer Amanda Markowitz.

Flowers, a balloon and some snacks can be seen outside of the building.

Markowitz died in a car accident Friday morning.

She is being remembered by her coworkers, as well as for her dedication to her job.

Counselors are being provided to other corrections officers and jail staff.