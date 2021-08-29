By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — A memorial is growing outside of the Lawrence County Jail this morning for long-time corrections officer Amanda Markowitz.
Flowers, a balloon and some snacks can be seen outside of the building.
Markowitz died in a car accident Friday morning.
She is being remembered by her coworkers, as well as for her dedication to her job.
Counselors are being provided to other corrections officers and jail staff.