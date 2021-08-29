PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hot and humid weather continues today.
Scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.
This could lead to heavy downpours once again.
We are looking at more scattered showers and thunderstorm starting off the work week but not as hot with highs in the mid-80’s.
The first day of Meteorological Autumn is Wednesday and it’ll feel more like fall!
We see temperatures tick down by Tuesday right around 80 and then the mid to upper 70s are expected through the rest of the week.
We should see dry conditions, sunshine, and comfortable air in place for the end of the week and weekend.
Hurricane Ida is a Category 4 with winds at 145 mph moving NW at 15 mph. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the intracoastal Louisiana to the mouth of the Pearl River and the metropolitan New Orleans.
Life-threatening conditions are expected. Weakening is expected AFTER landfall.
Upwards of 8-16 inches of rain is expected with isolated amounts as high as 20 inches across Louisiana and southern Mississippi through Monday.
As for an impact from Ida in our area, we could have steady rainfall Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
