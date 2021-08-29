By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has been recommended as one of nearly two dozen American cities as places where Afghan refugees who have received Special Immigrant Visas can resettle.
The State Department has provided online instructions for Afghans who have received Special Immigrant Visas.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Special Immigrant Visas are issued to those who worked with U.S. forces.
The list of cities and areas provided by the State Department includes Pittsburgh, among other cities including Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Northern New Jersey, and Philadelphia.
