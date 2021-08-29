By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the fall semester begins at the University of Pittsburgh, Pitt Police and university officials are warning that certain areas of Pittsburgh may be unsafe for students.

The South Side, among other neighborhoods, is a popular destination for students at universities in and around downtown Pittsburgh for its restaurant and bar scene.

But Pitt officials said last week that there has been a recent rise in “violent crime” in the city, particularly the South Side, which now is being heavily monitored by the City of Pittsburgh Police and other public safety personnel.

“As students return for the fall semester, the Office of Public Safety and Emergency Management wants to be sure students are aware of the recent violent criminal activity, road closures and increased police presence in the South Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh,” Pitt Police wrote in a notice. “In several cases, the violence has involved firearms. Therefore, while the City of Pittsburgh Police work diligently and coordinate efforts to help solve these issues, students are discouraged from participating in nightlife activities in that neighborhood.”

“Recent incidents in the South Side neighborhood remind us just how important it is to stay alert and stay safe when exploring the city,” Pitt Student Affairs tweeted.