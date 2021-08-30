By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot multiple times in the city’s Homewood South neighborhood.
According to police, officers responded to the 7400 block of Tioga Street for a Shotspotter alert just before 12:00 a.m. on Sunday night.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Police say that detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating, and that their investigation is ongoing.
