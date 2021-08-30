HALL, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men at a state park.
Dustin Christopher Peterson is accused of fatally shooting Christopher Jackson Price at Audra State Park on Saturday evening before he apparently turned the gun on himself, news outlets reported, citing a police statement.
Peterson's estranged wife was camping at the park with Price, police said. The two men argued and drew guns on each other before Peterson allegedly shot Price and then shot himself, the statement said.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was immediately released.
