By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after gunshots were reported near Sto-Rox High School on Monday morning.
According to police, Allegheny County 911 dispatchers were notified of shots being fired just after 7:00 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and 5th Street in Stowe Township.
Officers investigated the report and found evidence of multiple weapons being used.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the reported gunshots.
Police say that Sto-Rox High School was temporarily closed, but has reopened at the request of the Stowe Township Police Chief.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call County Police.