By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down a pizzeria in Bridgeville.
Pizza Salerno on Station Street was ordered to close on Friday.
The inspection report says some employees were seen not washing their hands after using the restroom because there wasn't hot water and soap. Other violations include inadequate cleaning and sanitation, not storing food correctly and operating without a valid health permit.
When it reopens, the Health Department’s website will be updated.