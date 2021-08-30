By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1.35 million was sold in Allegheny County.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says the Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for Sunday's drawing and matched all five balls drawn: 1-4-18-29-31.
The Giant Eagle on McKnight Road gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Anyone with a winning ticket should contact the nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.