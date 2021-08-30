CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) — Airmen from the Pittsburgh area helped Americans and Afghans escape from Kabul.

Flight crews and support personnel from the 911th Airlift Wing in Coraopolis flew in and out of Hamid Karzai International Airport, a scene of violence, chaos and danger. Crews from the 911th and their C-17 unit were in the thick of it.

“Our members have been in and out of Afghanistan for years and have been involved in taking people out of Afghanistan,” said Col. John Robinson, commander of the 911th Airlift group.

As photos show, the Pittsburgh International-based unit’s massive transports carried and moved desperate human cargo since withdrawal operations began.

“Right now, we have seven aircraft and are in various stages of operations both here and abroad,” said Col. Robinson.

The 911th is an Air Force Reserve unit, but it’s hardly a part-time operation. That said, its personnel members are your neighbors.

“Teachers, police officers, EMTs, first responders, you name it,” Col. Robinson said.

The 911th’s missions are varied, with transport and combat support being its calling card. But the group’s focus was saving those in peril.

“The members are eager to get out there and do the mission,” Col. Robinson said.

The colonel said his pilots, planes and crew are also on standby for humanitarian operations in the wake of Hurricane Ida.