PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty in the death of a 15-month-old baby who was shot and killed at a family picnic in the East Hills in 2013.
Gregory Parker pleaded guilty to third degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and a firearms violation in connection with Marcus White Jr.'s death.
White and his two aunts were shot when gunfire rang out at a crowded cookout in 2013. While his aunts survived, the boy didn’t. The case was active for years before Parker was charged last summer.
In exchange for Parker's plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office says it withdrew the remaining counts and agreed to a 10- to 20-year prison term.
Twenty-nine-year-old Desaun Watson was also charged in White’s death. His next court date is set for next month.