By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jake Paul is getting ready for a much-anticipated boxing match this weekend, but he’s still taunting a popular Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.
Paul, a YouTube star and professional boxer, said if he could fight any football player, it would be JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was all part of the promotion with Showtime Boxing for this weekend’s boxing match between Paul and former MMA fighter Tyron Woodley.
“If I could fight any current NFL player, I’d probably fight JuJu Smith-Schuster. Go Browns,” said the 24-year-old, who finished his answer by giving the thumbs down to the Steelers.
“If you could fight any football player, who would it be?”@JakePaul: “Juju Smith-Schuster.”
via @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/5vyJbXD9h8
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 27, 2021
Paul is 3-0 as a professional boxer, including victories over retired MMA fighter Ben Askren and retired NBA guard Nate Robinson.
Paul grew up in Westlake, Ohio, and is a Cleveland Browns fan, which might explain why he chose a Pittsburgh Steeler.