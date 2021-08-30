By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — A 20-year-old man from Plum is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Lower Burrell.
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, Adam Garvin was driving his motorcycle when he collided with a car that pulled out of an access road near the intersection of Route 366 and Westmoreland Avenue.
Garvin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner says he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.