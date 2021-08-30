BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
20-year-old Adam Garvin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Local News, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — A 20-year-old man from Plum is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Lower Burrell.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, Adam Garvin was driving his motorcycle when he collided with a car that pulled out of an access road near the intersection of Route 366 and Westmoreland Avenue.

Garvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner says he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.