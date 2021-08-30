IDA'S IMPACTClick here for live updates as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida move towards Western Pennsylvania.
The Steelers open the season on Sept. 12 at the Buffalo Bills.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is drawing criticism after apparently attempting the milk crate challenge.

In a video posted to social media on Monday by Matt Light, Smith-Schuster apparently gives the latest social-media trend a try.

In the video, Smith-Schuster apparently completes the challenge, which involves stacking milk crates and attempting to climb them.

The move drew criticism from many in Pittsburgh sports media, including 93.7 The Fan’s Chris Mack and Andrew Fillipponi.

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani said it was “too risky with the start of the season two weeks away. … He shouldn’t be doing that” while discussing the video with Fillipponi during a TV segment.

