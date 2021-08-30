PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We will be seeing rain this evening and Tuesday, but the main event comes with the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida.

While it is no longer a hurricane, or even tropical storm, Ida’s remnants look to bring heavy, potentially flooding rains to our area.

The current track of this storm is for its center to pass just south of the area. That means heavy rain will still get cycled into our region, especially areas from Pittsburgh southward.

Right now, the heaviest of the rain is timing to begin just before Wednesday morning’s commute, with the steadiest of the heavy rain lasting into the afternoon. After that, waves of rain — some heavy — will remain possible.

Early model estimates show that rain amounts, especially south of Pittsburgh, could accumulate 3-5″ or more.

While the placement and intensity can change, there is high confidence that areas south of Pittsburgh will get heavy rainfall. It is important to note that the image below also accounts for rain that falls tonight and Tuesday.

This is already prompting FLASH FLOOD WATCHES for much of the area. Watches mean the ingredients will be in place, but there is not active flooding. Should that be the case, a Flash Flood Warning would be issued.

While the flash flood watches are set to wrap up early Thursday morning, the intense rainfall could lead to some river flooding, especially on the Monongahela River. River flooding can be delayed as the creeks and streams empty into the larger rivers.

That type of flooding, especially for flood-prone communities on the Mon, could last until the end of the week.

