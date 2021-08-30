PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cool front will slide through today with a couple of chances for some rain.

The first chance for rain is probably already through by the time you read this. The second round of rain and storms will slide through after 4:00 p.m. tonight along the actual front. Data continues to show not much in the way of rain and storms as the actual front moves through.

Skies will be cloudy through the day today with little to no sunshine expected. Highs for most places should hit the mid-80s today but could be impacted by rain. If rain showers and storms arrive before 4:00 p.m., then those communities will likely see highs in just the low 80’s.

Winds overall will be out of the west at around 5mph for the afternoon, but winds for the morning will be out of the southwest. Rain today is not due to Tropical Storm Ida.

Looking ahead, Tuesday is looking mostly dry. I have the area seeing 30% coverage at the peak rain for the day.

The big day comes on Wednesday, when the remnants from Tropical Storm Ida rolls through our area.

3-5” of rain should be expected with some communities seeing more than 6” of rain.

Caution is advised for Wednesday as the storm rolls through.

For all of the latest developments related to Tropical Storm Ida, click here.

