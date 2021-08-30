PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple rockets have been fired at Kabul’s International Airport in Afghanistan, with just hours left in one of the largest airlift evacuations in history.

According to U.S. officials, as many as five rockets were fired at the airport, with defense systems at the airport intercepting them.

At this point, there are no reports of any casualties.

CNN reports that a civilian vehicle was apparently used to launch the rockets.

It’s not known who fired the rockets, but there is a belief that it was ISIS-K.

This comes after an attack at the airport last week resulted in the deaths of 13 American military members, including a Navy Hospital Corpsman from Ohio.

This all comes as evacuations continue in Afghanistan ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

There has been internal and international pressure to extend the deadline — but right now the Biden administration still plans to finish operations tomorrow.

“We do have the capacity to have 300 Americans, which is roughly the number we think are remaining, to come to the airport and get on planes in the time that is remaining,” said Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser.

The White House says 114,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan, with the President having been briefed on this rocket attack.

