As Hurricane Ida has made landfall in Louisiana, the focus locally is when the remnants of the storm will arrive.
Filed Under:Hurricane Ida, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, NWS Pittsburgh, weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday morning as a major Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy winds, rain, storm surge, and flooding to the Gulf Coast.

As Ida moves inland, stay with the KDKA Weather Team as we continue to monitor developments on how the storm could impact our area locally.

Monday Updates

5:06 a.m. – Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

4:33 a.m. – The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watch for most of Western Pennsylvania, in effect from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

Sunday Updates

10:21 p.m. – Widespread flooding could occur throughout the Pittsburgh area starting Tuesday and stretching into Wednesday.

8:44 p.m. – All power in New Orleans has been reported to be out due to “catastrophic transmission damage.”

3:28 p.m. – The remnants of Ida are expecting to have an impact here in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

12:55 p.m. – The storm made landfall just before 12:00 p.m. CDT at Port Fourchon as a Category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds.

12:10 a.m. – Early on Sunday, the eye of Hurricane Ida moved closer towards the Gulf Coast, with landfall being expected by morning.

Stay with the KDKA Weather Team and CBS News for the latest developments on Hurricane Ida.

