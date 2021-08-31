By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 263 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 161 are confirmed and 102 are probable cases.
There have been 7,647 total hospitalizations and 109,797 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,060, down one because the Health Department says one person was determined to be from another county.
