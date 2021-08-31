By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Westmoreland County are trying to track down a car that may have been involved in a child abduction.
Police say the parents of the child are prohibited from having contact by the Arizona Department of Child Safety but removed him from the custody of a family member around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Greensburg.
The car is described as a dark gray 2016 Kia Soul with the Arizona license plate EFA 9KD. Police say it's been seen in the area of North Versailles and Monroeville since Aug. 25. Police say the driver-side front door appears to be tied shut.
Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911 or 724-834-3800. Police say you shouldn’t try to make contact with the people inside.