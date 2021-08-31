IDA'S IMPACTClick here for live updates as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida move towards Western Pennsylvania.
Major General Chris Donahue is from Chambersburg.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan is a Pennsylvania native.

The Department of Defense shared a photo of Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue on Monday as he boarded a military plane to leave Kabul.

“The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul,” the tweet reads.

Donahue, who is from Chambersburg, is a seasoned combat veteran and most recently served as commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Divison.