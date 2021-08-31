By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of shooting a woman in the leg was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a home.
SWAT and negotiators were called to the 900 block of Bryn Mawr Road Tuesday around 2:40 p.m.
Police say the man was suspected of shooting a woman who was found on Penn Avenue around 2 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her thigh. She told officers that a known man had shot her in the Hill District.
She was taken to the hospital and is stable.
After SWAT was called to the home on Bryn Mawr Road, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.