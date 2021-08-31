PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heavy bands of rain from a stalled front interacting with moisture from Ida have started to soak our region.

Rain totals are already estimated up to 1-2” in some areas. That prompted Flash Flood Warnings for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties this afternoon.

A bit of a lull will take place as these heavy rain bands move north, and we should have a bit of respite from Pittsburgh south until early evening.

The first heavy bands of Ida’s remnant rain will arrive from 7 p.m. on. They will push north from Northern West Virginia and through Southwestern Pennsylvania up to the northeast.

The heaviest rain will occur from 4 a.m. through 4 p.m. Wednesday with a sharp drop off in totals from southern Beaver and Butler counties to the north.

Allegheny and Indiana counties, right now, look like the boundary for higher totals, with the highest numbers expected for areas south and east into Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties and into Monongalia and Preston, West Virginia, and Garrett County, Maryland, through lunchtime Wednesday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The computer models are still not in agreement on rain amounts, but expect 1-2” across the region, with higher amounts (2-4”) from Allegheny County south and east. Up to 5-6” are even possible in the Laurel Highlands.

Everything will start to lighten through the afternoon; and by late evening, it’s all done!

The rest of the forecast (thankfully) is sunny, dry, cooler and less humid starting Thursday and all the way through the Labor Day Weekend.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.