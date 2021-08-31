PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ida continues to dominate coverage when it comes to the weather and we are right in the storm’s path.

If you are south of I-70 you have a solid chance of seeing the first rain associated with Ida before noon today. Rain chances will steadily tick up for the rest of the day.

Where rain chances before noon will be more in the scattered variety, a more consistent rain is expected to begin after 5:00 p.m. with rain rates picking up this evening. Overall today, we will see two things happening. Places that are seeing rain will see their rain rates going up. We will also see the chance for rain slowly going up starting along and south of I-70 and slowly moving north to include all of Allegheny County and many places to the east of the county too.

Heavier rain pockets will also begin to arrive this afternoon into the evening. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will occur in two rounds.

One round just before midnight tonight with another push occurring during the morning rush hour on Wednesday morning.

The best chance for heavy rain will be in the Laurels and Ridges and that is where I think our largest rain totals will fall overall.

Some communities there could record more than 6 inches of rain in less than 24 hours.

While we are awaiting rain, morning temperatures this morning are near 70 degrees.

Highs today will likely hit the mid to upper 70s. It will be humid today. Rain is expected for this afternoon and most of Wednesday.

The weather is expected to dry out with pleasant weather around Thursday and Friday.

Expect warmer weather this weekend with a rain chance Saturday night into Sunday morning.

