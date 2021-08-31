PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Light and West Penn Power say crews are prepared for when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the region.

In Shaler Township on Tuesday, people on Maple Avenue lost power for 2 1/2 hours after a large tree limb crashed down on part of a power line. No one was hurt.

Duquesne Light and West Penn Power said there will be round-the-clock coverage throughout the rain event.

“We put all of our folks on notice that we are getting into a storm situation, where they will work extended hours,” said Todd Meyers, a West Penn Power spokesperson. “Sixteen hours on, eight hours off until the last customer has power restored. We put our contractors on notice.”

West Penn Power says to never touch downed power lines and always make sure your devices are charged.

The heaviest rain from Ida will occur from 4 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

