By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After being released by the Washington Football Team and signing as a free-agent with the Steelers, it appears that Dwayne Haskins has found a home in Pittsburgh.
Haskins signed with the Steelers in January and worked to earn a roster spot, competing for one of the two backup quarterback positions with teammates Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Haskins is “expected to make the initial roster.”
#Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins, the former WFT first-rounder, is expected to make the initial roster in Pittsburgh, sources say. A cool story, as Haskins worked his way back and has earned it.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021
It's unclear where Haskins may land on the depth chart.
The Steelers are set to begin the regular season on September 12 when they travel to Buffalo to take on the reigning AFC East division champion Buffalo Bills.