Filed Under:Baseball, Gregory Polanco, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco has found a new home.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that the team has signed Polanco to a minor league deal.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports the new Blue Jay will report to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Pirates placed Polanco on waivers on Aug. 22 and designated him for assignment six days later.

So far this season, Polanco has a .208 batting average, tallying 70 hits, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs.

Polanco signed with the Pirates in 2009 at age 17 and was the team’s longest-tenured player.