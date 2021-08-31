By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco has found a new home.
The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that the team has signed Polanco to a minor league deal.
Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports the new Blue Jay will report to Triple-A Buffalo.
Gregory Polanco will report to triple-A Buffalo. Intriguing look at a talented player who has struggled the past two seasons. https://t.co/VuEWQyuON6
— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 1, 2021
The Pirates placed Polanco on waivers on Aug. 22 and designated him for assignment six days later.
So far this season, Polanco has a .208 batting average, tallying 70 hits, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs.
Polanco signed with the Pirates in 2009 at age 17 and was the team’s longest-tenured player.