By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh Police are investigating an off-campus assault and robbery that happened Monday night.
Police say the robbery happened around 9:11 p.m. in the 400 block of Semple Street.
The victim told police he was attacked by two unknown males who assaulted him and took his money and bus pass before running off.
Police describe the suspects as two males dressed in all black clothing wearing face masks. One of them was wearing a pair of Nike Jordans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Zone 4 Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-422-6520 or Pitt Police at 412-624-2121.