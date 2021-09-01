By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 199 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 185 are confirmed and 14 are probable cases.
There have been 7,681 total hospitalizations and 109,996 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,063.
