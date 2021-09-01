BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — Bridgeville declared a disaster emergency after parts of the borough flooded Wednesday morning.

By noon, the water had receded, but the damage was done on Baldwin Street.

Debris, mud and muck were left all over the neighborhood.

According to the Borough Emergency Manager Mike Tolmer, one person had to be rescued after their vehicle got stuck in the water. That person was not hurt.

Baldwin Street was evacuated, and out of an abundance of caution, so were McLaughlin Run Road and Maple Avenue.

Two shelters were available to anyone that needed them.

Not everyone evacuated, Lynn St. Clair has lived on Baldwin Street for 20 years and this is the fourth major flood he’s seen.

He said there was six feet of water in his basement, but it’s not the worst it’s ever been.

“Do you want to go, and I said, no. If it gets worse, call 911 and we’ll send a boat,” St. Clair about being asked to evacuate. “After every flood, I keep less there, than I did before. Every time it floods, just throw it all away because it’s gone.”

With the disaster emergency declared, that opened up state money to help with the cleanup.

State Sen. Devlin Robinson said there is federal and state money to help mitigate flooding, but that project will take years to compete.