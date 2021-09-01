BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Butler officer who was stabbed multiple times before shooting and killing the suspect last week will be released from the hospital Wednesday.

The Butler City Police Department says several law enforcement agencies will welcome Michael Sulerud home from the hospital around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

In a statement, the department thanked everyone at UPMC for their “unbelievable care.”

“The family thanks the community for all the support they received and ask that people continue to respect their privacy as Officer Sulerud continues to heal,” said a statement from the department.

The injured officer was identified as Michael Sulerud, a Marine Corps veteran who has been with the department for 3 years.

According to State Police, Butler City Police received a 911 call about a man who was acting erratically and jumping in and out of traffic on the 300 block of West Jefferson Street just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Sulerud arrived and immediately encountered the man, identified as 35-year-old John Ebberts. Police say a struggle ensued and Sulerud was stabbed multiple times before he took out his gun, shooting and killing Ebberts.

Ebberts’ husband Joe told KDKA he suffered mental health issues but was compassionate and loving. He said he wished it ended differently and Ebberts got the help he needed. He said he doesn’t blame the officer for what happened but feels there should be more training on how to handle mental health cases.

Butler Police say people who want to support Sulerud can send letters here:

BCPD

c/o Officer Sulerud

200 West New Castle Rd.

Butler, PA 16001