“They were who we thought they were,” That’s the famous phrase uttered by the late coach Dennis Green talking about how his Arizona Cardinals team knew and let off the hook a vulnerable Chicago Bears football team in 2006.

We could also say the same about our weather today.

Things are breaking about how we thought they would with a steady rain that has now arrived in our area and will be here for the remainder of the morning into the early afternoon hours. If anything has changed it is the timing of the rain.

Most rain could come to an end in Pittsburgh as soon as 1:00 p.m.

At this time the main concerns for us are going to be in the way of flash flooding. Guidance puts most of Allegheny county at around an inch of rain being our flash flood threshold over a 12 hour period.

When it comes to concerns past today river flooding becomes the biggest concern along the Monongahela and the Youghiogheny rivers.

The good news is that as of 3:00 a.m. no significant river flooding is occurring.

As rain continues to fall this morning we will get a better picture of how significant river flooding will be. I assume there will be some big changes due to where most of the rain has already fallen.

Through 3:00 a.m., it appears places north of I-70 including north-central Washington County, southern Allegheny County, and northern parts of Westmoreland County have seen the most rain with some areas in Washington County estimated to have seen over 4” of rain so far.

Once the rain comes to an end today you can open up your windows and enjoy the fresh and comfortable air that will be in place for Thursday and Friday.

Meteorological fall does start today and we will certainly see some crisp weather in place heading into the holiday weekend.

Enjoy!

