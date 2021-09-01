By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Our area is still seeing higher rates of COVID-19 among children.
Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the case numbers are increasing among kids ages 5 to 11. That is why county leaders applauded the Pennsylvania Department of Health's order for masks to be required in schools.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said case numbers have been lower in schools that are mandating masks.
"We want to keep schools open," Fitzgerald said. "We obviously want to have the kids in school, which they haven't been able to do in many cases, over the last year and a half."
The statewide mask mandate in schools goes into effect Tuesday.