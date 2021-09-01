OAKDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Oakdale was hit hard by the remnants of Ida as Robinson Run Creek spilled out of its banks.

Early Wednesday morning, folks say there was four feet of water in the street. It left a lot of mud and debris, but firefighters from the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department made quick work of that.

When KDKA arrived on the scene Wednesday, firefighters were ankle-deep in the water cleaning out the storm sewer drains so the water levels would recede.

It came after spending the day helping residents and businesses try to clean up and get back on their feet. Several stores and shops were flooded and owners and workers were busying trying to rid them of water and mud.

Homes up and down Noblestown Road were also flooded and folks put their sump pumps on overdrive. Michelle Franchek’s basement, sideyard and backyard were completely underwater. Things weren’t as bad as the flooding caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 but folks say Ida came close.

“I actually have sump pumps in the basement. I have three pumps going and I still have a foot of water,” she said. “This kind of rivals the 2004 flood we went through and I was hoping it would never happen again.”

“Clean up the mud off the street, assist any homeowners pumping out their basements and clean out our fire hall, it was flooded also,” said Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Hartman.

The firefighters, volunteers and friends pulled together. Some businesses say they’re ready to reopen. Others say it’ll be a while. But they’re just hoping they don’t have to go through this again anytime soon.