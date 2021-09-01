By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida are causing rivers, creeks, ponds and streams to rise across the area to dangerous levels.

Because the high waters are flooding roadways across the area, many roads have been shut down until the water recedes.

PennDOT and officials with counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania are updating road closures and urging anyone who needs to travel today to never drive through rising flood waters.

They are asking anyone who does not need to venture out, to just stay home for the day.

Allegheny County:

•Little Pine Creek Road (Route 4017) in Shaler Township between Wetzel Road and Marzolf Road is closed due to downed trees and utilities

•Piney Fork Road (Route 3014) in South Park Township between Connor Road and Snowden Road is closed due to flooding

•Route 50 from Franklin Avenue in Carnegie Borough to Hope Street in Scott Township due to flooding

•Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) between Bausman Street and Whited Street in the City of Pittsburgh due to flooding

•Seavey Road (Route 4004) at the intersection of Elbie Road in Shaler Township due to flooding

•Freeport Road (Route 1001) in the southbound direction between Boyd Avenue and Clifton Avenue in O’Hara Township due to flooding

•Presto Sygan Road (Route 3028) between Thoms Run Road in Collier Township and Newbury Highland in South Fayette Township due to a downed tree

•Saxonburg Boulevard (Route 1013) at the intersection of McClure Road in West Deer Township due to flooding

•McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) between Bower Hill Road in Bridgeville Borough and Route 19 in Upper St. Clair Township due to mudslides and debris on the roadway

•Mayview Road (Route 3005) between Boyce Road and Willowbrook Road in South Fayette Township due to flooding

•Kittanning Pike (Route 1003) in O’Hara Township from Mary Street to Sharpsburg Borough due to flooding

Beaver County:

•Hoenig Road (Route 2003) in Economy Borough between Mason Road and Big Sewickley Creek Road due to downed trees and utilities

Indiana County:

• State Route 2012 (River Road) is closed in both directions from the intersection of PA 403 in Buffington Township to the intersection of Wehrum Road in East Wheatfield Township.

• CHANGE to PREVIOUS CLOSURE: State Route 2013 (Gas Center Road/Wehrum Road/Plowman Road/Grange Hall Road/Rexis Road/ Stutzman Road) is closed in both directions from the intersection of River Road in East Wheatfield Township to the intersection of State Route 403 in Buffington Township.

• State Route 1022 (Sebring Road) is closed in both directions from the intersection of East Run Road in Grant Township to the intersection of Purchase Line Road, Rice Road in Green Township.

• State Route 1014 (Wandin Road/Pine Flats Road) is closed in both directions from the intersection of Hill Road to the intersection of Cookport Road in Green Township.

• State Route 1032 (Arcadia Road) is closed in both directions from the intersection of Hileman Road to the intersection of Cherry Tree Road, Moyer Road in Montgomery Township.

• PA 580 is closed in both directions from the intersection of Cherry Street, Main Street to the intersection of Mahoning Road in Cherry Tree Boro.

Follow all road updates with PennDOT’s 511PA site here.