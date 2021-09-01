By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed three players on the reserve/injured list.
On Wednesday, the team announced that offensive lineman Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive end Stephon Tuitt were placed on the list. All three players have missed time during training camp and the preseason.
According to Steelers team reporter Missi Matthews, the three players can return to practice after three weeks, if healthy.
Banner, McFarland and Tuitt can return to practice after three weeks if ready. https://t.co/wLH6YWLiRY
— Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) September 1, 2021
In corresponding moves, the team signed offensive linemen Rashaad Coward and B.J. Finney, plus cornerback Arthur Maulet, to the 53-man roster.
The Steelers open their season on Sept. 12 at Buffalo.