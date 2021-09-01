By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After expressing his desire for a new contract, Steelers' cornerback Joe Haden has informed the team he intends to test free agency once his current deal with the team expires.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Haden will test the market in 2022 and at that time, the NFL salary cap is expected to increase significantly.
Last month, Haden’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter that he did want to finish his career in Pittsburgh when he approached the team about a new contract.
"Joe wants to finish his career with the Steelers if possible," Rosenhaus told Schefter in August.
Haden signed with the Steelers as a free agent before the 2017 season after being released by the Cleveland Browns.