Return to the Magic and Mystique of the Renaissance!

The Festival is back and better than ever! The celebration begins on Saturday, September 4, and runs six consecutive weekends, and Labor day, ending on Sunday, October 10. The Festival is celebrating its return to the past with new entertainment, beautiful new displays from local artisans, as well as some classic shows and craftspeople that bring thousands of guests joy year after year.

The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is an entire day of immersive experiences for people of all ages. Guests can enjoy three armored Jousts a day, Knighting ceremonies, and nine stages of non-stop entertainment including music, dancing, comedy, sword fighting, and more! With so much unique entertainment, guests can revel in a different experience with every visit.

Returning Favorites like the CRAIC show and The Washing Well Wenches are back along with a variety of new performances.

New Entertainment:

The Reelin Rogues– Rollicking good tunes and music in the Bardic tradition.

Knightwings- historical and educational, a Master Falconer displays her craft.

Boom Boom Shake- drums, dancing and merriment, *first four weekends only

Returning Favorites:

The Knights of Noble Cause– Pageantry and Chivalry of knights of old comes to life before your very eyes. View an armored Joust three times daily.

Dragonfire- Wilsome the Firebreather returns with new stunts and comedy.

There will be a wide range of established and time-honored Artisans, who hand make each beautiful item you see in their shops. Clothing available includes everything from opulent hand-sewn costumes to leather armor and fantastical millenary creations. Wooden swords can be purchased for knights in training or try your hand on a battle-ready broadsword. Get your fortune told or cards read! Have your face painted or try a Henna Tattoo for the first time! The possibilities are endless.

New shoppes and offerings include:

Stonewick– hand-carved stone home goods and décor.

Dragon Hatchery– one-of-a-kind, wearable leather dragons.

Got Kilt- get kitted up in your highland best!

Lady Odd Ball Fine Art- unique original art and prints

Wart, Scales and Dragon Tails- handmade goblets, homegoods, containers and more.

The Saucy Wench- Hot sauces, marinades, and drink mixes.

Skapa leather- purses, belts, and tooled leather art

The Wylde Hunt- Real fur, hats, wraps and crossbows.

The 2021 Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays only, September 4 through October 10, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Festival is open rain or shine in the Gateway to the Laurel Highlands, just thirty miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Admission for the 2021 season is $24 for adults and $12 for children ages 5-12. Children aged four and under are always free. Tickets can be purchased on their website at a discounted rate, or through the on-site box office on festival days.

Coupons can be found at Wendy’s and Eat N’ Park and must be redeemed at the Box Office.

For more information please visit the Festival website at www.pittsburghrenfest.com, or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

HUZZAH!