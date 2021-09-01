By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SMITH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Washington County hazmat has been called after a tank filled with home heating oil spilled into Raccoon Creek.
Washington County officials say crews are in Smith Township on Wednesday for the spill off McNair Avenue, which has also prompted the Department of Environmental Protection to respond.
The Washington County Public Safety director said the tank, which is outside, spilled during the flooding from the remnant of Hurricane Ida, which pounded the area.
Officials are trying to contain the spill, and evaluating how much of the oil spilled into the creek.
