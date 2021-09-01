AVELLA, Pa. (KDKA) — A shed was lifted up and carried away by flood waters in Washington County as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the region.

The man who owns the shed told KDKA that he did not realize it was gone until he saw a post on KDKA’s Facebook page about it. His neighbor captured video of the shred floating through Avella on Wednesday.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute. Let me go check something real quick,'” said Michael Redd, the shed’s owner.

Redd said inside the tool shed was lawn equipment, including mowers and tractors.

The fast-flowing water was so strong that portions of Redd’s 6-foot privacy fence were ripped off and sent sailing. Other items were stopped by his neighbors, but they were unsalvaged.

“The pool is ruined. It’s in my neighbor’s yard, but it’s gone pretty much. I just found my lawnmower in my neighbor’s yard, but it’s ruined,” Redd said.

The whole situation has sent Redd on a scavenger hunt for his other missing items. Over the next couple of days, he will go looking for the shed.

WASHED AWAY: A shed was lifted up and carried away by flood waters in Avella as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved across Western Pa. this morning. The latest on Ida's impact on our region: https://t.co/GA9vpl3y5G pic.twitter.com/dZ616aHbDI — KDKA (@KDKA) September 1, 2021

“There’s a bridge right down the street which would have caught it. But the bridge was wiped out. So at this point, I’m gonna give it a day or two, and maybe I’ll go track it down,” Redd said.

The water did not enter Redd’s home, but the flooding racked up about $5,000 in financial losses. Redd said he will be adding flood insurance to his policy.