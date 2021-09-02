By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured Thursday in a shooting in Homewood.
Police say they responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts for the 7400 block of Frankstown Avenue. Officials found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating.