IDA'S IMPACTClick here for live updates on Ida's impact on Western Pennsylvania.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Filed Under:Frankstown Avenue, Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured Thursday in a shooting in Homewood.

READ MORE: Families Protest Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet Before First Day Of School

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say they responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts for the 7400 block of Frankstown Avenue. Officials found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: New 445-Spot Parking Garage To Open This Weekend On North Shore

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: 3 World War II Veterans Receive France's Highest Honor During Ceremony In Pittsburgh

Police are investigating.