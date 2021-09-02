By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three World War II veterans received France’s highest honor on Thursday in Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Former President George W. Bush To Speak At Private Flight 93 Memorial Service
Francis Turner Guy Prestia and Wally King were pinned at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall. The Legion d’honneur is given only to those who have done great deeds for France.READ MORE: For 4th Time In 15 Years, Shaler Residents Cleaning Up After Major Flooding
“It is not just for one person. I look at it being a lot of help from comrades, a lot of people around me. It’s not a one-man show. It’s nice to get the honor, but I look at myself as a representative for all the ones in the service.”MORE NEWS: What Happens If A District Ignores The School Mask Mandate?
Those veterans are truly humbled to receive the award, but they believe it is shared with their squadron, which paid the ultimate sacrifice.