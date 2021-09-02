By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The United States has filed a suit against UPMC, its physician practice group and the chair of its Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery over healthcare fraud allegations.

U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman announced the suit Thursday, saying the complaint was the result of a two-year investigation into allegations brought by a former UPMC physician under the False Claims Act’s whistleblower provisions.

Prosecutors accuse UPMC, the University of Pittsburgh Physicians and Dr. James Luketich of submitting hundreds of materially false claims for payment to Medicare, Medicaid and other government health benefit programs over the past six years.

The complaint also accuses Dr. Luketich, the longtime chair of UPMC’s Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, of regularly performing up to three, complex surgical procedures at the same time, failing to participating in all of the “key and critical” portions of his surgeries and forcing patients to endure hours of unnecessary anesthesia time as he moved between operating rooms.

“The laws prohibiting ‘concurrent surgeries’ are in place for a reason: to protect patients and ensure they receive appropriate and focused medical care,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Kaufman. “Our office will take decisive action against any medical providers who violate those laws, and risk harm to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.”

