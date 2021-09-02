By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The health department has shut down a Subway sandwich shop in Oakland.
A closure notice was put on the door of the restaurant near the Carnegie Museum on South Craig Street.
Inspectors reported that water was leaking from the vents and into the food preparation area.
The store also had an expired permit and no certified food production manager.