By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new parking garage is coming to the North Shore.
The Champions Garage is ready to open. It is off of General Robinson Street next to the Home Plate Rotunda of PNC Park.
It opens Saturday for Pitt’s game against the University of Massachusetts.
It will cost $20 to park for Pitt games, $15 for Pirates games and $40 for Steelers games.
The garage holds 445 cars.