IDA'S IMPACTClick here for live updates on Ida's impact on Western Pennsylvania.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, North Shore, Parking Garage, Parking Garages, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new parking garage is coming to the North Shore.

READ MORE: Families Protest Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Hamlet Before First Day Of School

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Champions Garage is ready to open. It is off of General Robinson Street next to the Home Plate Rotunda of PNC Park.

READ MORE: 1 Injured In Shooting On Frankstown Avenue In Homewood

It opens Saturday for Pitt’s game against the University of Massachusetts.

It will cost $20 to park for Pitt games, $15 for Pirates games and $40 for Steelers games.

MORE NEWS: 3 World War II Veterans Receive France's Highest Honor During Ceremony In Pittsburgh

The garage holds 445 cars.