As the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through Western Pennsylvania, numerous areas and various roadways were overtaken by rushing flood waters.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OAKDALE BOROUGH (KDKA) — As flood waters rushed through Oakdale Borough on Wednesday, a raccoon swam to safety and needed a long rest and recovery on the steps of an area business.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA)

That was certainly the case in Oakdale Borough, where Clinton Avenue was under several feet of water.

As the water levels rose, a raccoon swam to safety, finding higher ground on the steps of an area business.

Nearly 12 hours later, after a long rest on those steps where he found safety, the raccoon was able to scurry away.