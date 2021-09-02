By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OAKDALE BOROUGH (KDKA) — As flood waters rushed through Oakdale Borough on Wednesday, a raccoon swam to safety and needed a long rest and recovery on the steps of an area business.
As the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through Western Pennsylvania, numerous areas and various roadways were overtaken by rushing flood waters.
That was certainly the case in Oakdale Borough, where Clinton Avenue was under several feet of water.
Here’s a picture from when the floodwater was high and the raccoon had just escaped. This is in Oakdale Borough. The photo was taken by Colleen Goodlin. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/6FesuXn6Bt
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) September 1, 2021
As the water levels rose, a raccoon swam to safety, finding higher ground on the steps of an area business.
The raccoon in Oakdale scurried away eventually! He was struggling and seemed injured or disoriented. Residents said it swam onto these steps during the flash floods and didn’t move from there for 12+ hours! Not going to lie, I was worried about him. God speed, little guy! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/YrM0vUkkrY
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) September 2, 2021
Nearly 12 hours later, after a long rest on those steps where he found safety, the raccoon was able to scurry away.