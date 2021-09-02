By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — For the first time since April, the state is reporting over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,816 new coronavirus cases and 90 additional deaths on Thursday.

This brings the statewide total to 1,308,284 cases and 28,325 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 1,858 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 481 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 12,221,940 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,983,128 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 66% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,162,082 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 74,505 cases among residents and 15,916 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,978 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 30,240 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: