PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh saw a lot of rain in the past two days — about a month’s worth to be percise.

The two-day total of rain at the Pittsburgh International Airport was 3.3 inches. That’s also the normal monthly total of rain for September in Pittsburgh. Wednesday saw 2.31 inches of rain, a whopping 70 percent of the monthly normal rainfall that we see in September.

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting a solid chance for us to see more rain than average for this month, and it’s easy to see why. They also forecast temperatures that will be close to normal.

The only concern with river flooding right now is to take caution when walking along the riverbanks along the North Shore. The Flood Advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh goes until Friday evening. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the stage was at 17.71 feet and the action state is 18 feet.

The river has since gone down so the advisory could expire before Friday evening. This is just to take caution. It’s forecasted to rise to 21.8 feet which would mean water would be about a foot deep in the North Shore Riverwalk and close to flooding the Tenth Street Bypass.

On Thursday, we get some refreshing air to enjoy! If you forgot, Wednesday was the first day of Meteorological Fall and now we welcome the fall weather with open arms.

This well-deserved weather comes after the remnants of Ida brought life-threatening flooding for some in our region. High pressure will now take over from the Great Lakes allowing some cooler and drier weather to stay put for several days.

We have cooler mornings ahead with lows around 50 and highs staying in the mid-70s with low humidity for the next couple of days. By Saturday we are back near average near 80 degrees and the next chance for showers arrives on Sunday. It’s perfect football weather!

Next week looks to stay mostly sunny and near average with a bit of humidity creeping back in. Enjoy!

