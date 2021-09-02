IDA'S IMPACTClick here for live updates as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida move through Western Pennsylvania.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Overnight, a busy road in Monroeville was shut down and turned into a crime scene.

Video captured by KDKA photojournalists showed a police response along with Allegheny County investigators near the intersection of Route 48 and Route 22 right outside of UPMC East.

Police have not yet said what caused the investigation.

We are waiting for a response from police.

