PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, is helping us toast to the Labor Day Weekend!
Product Selections:
• Crown Royal Canadian Whisky and Cola Cocktail ($14.99)
• Jose Cuervo Playamar Lime Hard Seltzer ($11.99)
• Canteen Spirits Black Cherry Vodka Soda ($11.99)
Cocktail Recipes:
Irish Lemonade (Cocktail of the Month)
Ingredients:
• 1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey (on sale for $27.99)
• 2 oz Goslings Ginger Beer ($6.99)
• 2 oz lemonade
• 1 dash Angostura Bitters ($16.99)
• 1 mint sprig
Directions:
1. Combine first three ingredients in a mason jar.
2. Add bitters and fill mason jar with ice; stir.
3. Garnish with mint sprig.
Pineapple Gin Punch
Ingredients:
• 2 oz Bluecoat Elderflower Gin ($34.99)
• ½ oz Gran Gala Orange Liqueur ($19.99)
• 4 oz pineapple juice
• ¾ tsp fresh lemon juice
• 1 pinch all spice
• Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Brut ($11.99)
• 1 pineapple wedge
Directions:
1. Combine first five ingredients in a wine class filled with ice; stir.
2. Top with sparkling wine.
3. Garnish with skewered pineapple.
Strawberry Cooler
Ingredients:
• 4 oz Cupcake Vineyards Rose ($11.99)
• ½ oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Liqueur ($11.99)
• ½ oz strawberry puree
• 2 lemon wheels
Directions:
1. Combine first three ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice; stir.
2. Garnish with lemon wheels.